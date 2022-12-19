logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Science & Technology

Not able to read doctor's handwriting? Google will soon help you

The AI tool will be created in Google Lens that can decode badly written medical notes. Read More

Monday December 19, 2022 7:37 PM, IANS

Not able to read doctor's handwriting? Google will soon help you

[Representation]

New Delhi: Google on Monday announced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) model that can identify and highlight medicines within difficult-to-read handwritten prescriptions.

This will act as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology.

AI Tool

The AI tool will be created in Google Lens that can decode badly written medical notes.

The company showcased the feature during its 'AI for India' event here.

"Much work still remains to be done before this system is ready for the real world," it added.

 

Google Lens Translation

Google Lens can be used to detect objects (such as plants and animals) and translate languages.

The company also announced its efforts to harness advanced AI and ML capabilities along with remote sensing technology, to develop a model that can help generate a holistic understanding of India's agricultural landscape.

AgriStack

This project will also enable the 'AgriStack' and other solutions for India's agricultural ecosystem, with a focus on identifying farm-level landscape and farm boundaries, and potentially identify crops grown in each field.

This information will support building a publicly-accessible dataset for enabling digital public goods and services, while spurring innovation across the agriculture value chain.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled
Logo