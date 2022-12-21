CAT 2022 result out, 11 candidates (ALL MALES) score 100 Percentiles

CAT 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) declared CAT 2022 (Common Admission Test 2022) result on its website iimcat.ac.in in today i.e. Wednesday December 21, 2022.
IIM CAT result / scorecard along with the list of toppers was put on the official website for download at 05:00 PM today.
According to the CAT 2022 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 11 candidates – all males, have scored 100 percentile and have been declared as CAT Toppers.
22 candidates – 21 males and 01 female, have scored 99.99 percentile whereas a total of 22 candidates – 19 males and 3 females, have scored 99.98.
Of the total 11 candidates who have scored perfect 100, 2 each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana whereas 01 each ar from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on Sunday November 27, 2022 in three sessions (slots).
CAT 2022 was conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
"After the conduct of the CAT on the 27th November 2022, the Objection Management Exercise was opened during 01st to 04th December 2022. The CAT Centre received around 113 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts", IIM said.
"The panels of subject experts for CAT 2022 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window", it added.
Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.
"IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores", IIM said.
"As many as 90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2022 centre", IIM said.
Candidates can check their result on the website iimcat.ac.in.
