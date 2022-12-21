logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Update

US Coronavirus infections cross 100 million mark

As of Wednesday, the country's overall caseload stood at 100,003,814, while the death toll increased to 1,088,236. Read More

Wednesday December 21, 2022 11:16 AM, IANS

US Coronavirus infections cross 100 million mark

Washington: The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the US since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 has surpassed the 100 million mark, accounting for the highest number in the world, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the country's overall caseload stood at 100,003,814, while the death toll increased to 1,088,236, also the highest in the world.

Statewise covid cases in United States

California topped the state-level caseload list, with more than 11.6 million cases.

 

Texas came in the second place with 8.1 million cases, followed by Florida with over 7.3 million cases and New York with more than 6.5 million cases.

Also Read | Dead bodies pile up in morgues as Covid sweeps through Beijing

With the highest number of cases and deaths, the US remains the worst-hit country in the world.

It accounts for more than 15 per cent of the global caseload and over 16 per cent of the overall fatalities.

The country's Covid caseload reached 50 million on December 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on January 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on January 21, topped 80 million on March 29, and surpassed 90 million on July 21.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled

Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Champion, France Humbled
Logo