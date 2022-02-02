Saudi Arabia amends law to make people more respectful to National Flag

Riyadh: In an important development, Saudi Arabia has amended 50-year-old law to make people more respectful to National Flag, Emblem and the National Anthem.
According to local media outlets, Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council approved on Monday the proposed changes in the rules governing the Saudi Flag.
The changes aim to more clearly define the proper uses of the state emblem, enhance awareness about the importance of the flag and anthem and protect the flag from infringement or neglect, according to Saudi Gazette.
The Saudi national flag is a green flag featuring in white an Arabic inscription written in the calligraphic Thuluth script and a sword. The inscription is the Islamic creed or shahada:
“There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”
Media reports did not explain what made the Shoura Council to amend the existing law effective since March 15, 1973. The media also did not reveal further details about the changes.
However the move followed a massive outrage over the videos and photographs of some girls - including western dancers, carrying the Saudi Flag with Islamic creed written on it, dancing in the recently held music concerts in Riyadh and Jeddah.
It's time for Saudi Arabia to change the flag pic.twitter.com/IDO8reR5kx
Muslims, especially in India and Pakistan, have expressed strong reservation to what they called desecration of Kalema – Islamic creed. While protesting the desecration of Islamic creed, the Muslims have also called upon the Saudi Government to remove the Islamic creed from its flag.
Back in 2018 demands to arrest a Saudi girl was raised when a video of her wrapped in the National Flag and dancing during a football match went viral on social media.
Similar outrage was reported from India and Pakistan when the news came that the Saudi government has allowed establishment of theatres and cinema halls in Madinah – the City of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Local media reports in the meanwhile claimed the amendment to the Saudi flag law does not relate to any changes in its content indicating that the Islamic creed will remain part of the Kingdom’s flag.
The reports said after the amendment anyone misusing or disrespecting the national flag will be penalised. The amendments also address the societal practices of using the state emblem as a trademark or for commercial purposes or for any purpose other than what is stipulated in the amendment.
