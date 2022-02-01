Gujarat NEET 2021 1st Round Seat Allotment - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 1 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Counselling 2021.
ACPUGMEC published the NEET UG allotment result rank wise as well as institutewise. Candidates who had registered for the Gujarat medical counslling and whose name appeared in the Merit List released on January 22, 2022 can download the allotment list from the website.
Gujarat 2021 Choice Filling for medical counselling was started on January 27, 2022. The last date of option registration and filling was January 31, 2022, as per Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule. The allotment published today has been processed based on the choices and preferences enterd by the candidates.
Candidates who are allotted seats should note that the date and schedule for Payment of Fees via Online Banking and at designated branches of HDFC Bank, and Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center is from February 2 to 7, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org.
2. Click on the links marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)".
3. Click on "Last Rank" to check rank.
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidate should download his or her allotment letter and fees challan from his/her account after log in with the help of User ID and Password, Gujarat MBBS admission authority said.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on Saturday January 22, 2022 NEET UG 2021 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from November 17, 2021.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as November 28, 2022. It was however later extended till December 14, 2021.
After extending the last date of application and PIN purchase till December 14, ACPUGMEC had also opened the PIN purchase and registration on December 10.
