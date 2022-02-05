AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Result - Direct Link to Check

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2021 First Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) is set to publish on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Saturday February 05, 2022 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
Candidates should note that they will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from February 07 to 14, 2022 in case their name appeared in the allotment list published today.
Students who do not get admission in first round, should note that they can particapte in second round of AYUSH counselling. Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on February 18, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
The last date for application for round 2 counselling has been fixed as Feb 22, 2022. The allotment result of second round will be published on February 25, 2022.
1.Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on "Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counselling 2020" under the Download section of the Home Page.
3. AYUSH UG NEET 2020 1st Round result will open in PDF.
4. Check your name and allotted college and download allotment letter.
Candidates who registered for AYUSH NEET UG Admission Counselling should note that AACCC has confirmed the date to publish the result. It has not mentioned exact time. It will however publish it any time by today evening.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from January 29, 2022 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The committee started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from Sunday January 30, 2022. The last date of registration and choice filling for Round 1 is February 03, 2022.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on March 11, 2022. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on March 16, 2022.
