AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling start

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from Saturday January 29, 2022 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
AACCC has also started Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from Sunday January 30, 2022.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).
1. Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on 'Online Registration' on the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year AYUSH Courses that include BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other, should note that the last date of registration and choice filling for Round 1 is February 03, 2022.
According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done on February 4. Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 1 will be released on February 5, 2022.
Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from February 7 to 14, 2022.
Registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on February 18, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on March 11, 2022. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on March 16, 2022.
