Karnataka Hijabi girl conferred 5L cash award for her courage

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the leading organisations of Indian Muslims Tuesday conferred Rs. 5 Lakh Cash Award for the Karnataka Hijabi Girl Student for her courage and standing firm for justice and her right.
A video of the girl student of PES College Mandya who was later identified as Muskaan Khan Tuesday went viral when a large group of Saffron scarf wearing Hindu students heckled her for wearing Hijab.
While chasing the lone Muslim girl the students were shouting slogans hailing Hindu Lord Ram as the girl parked her vehicle and walked towards the college building. Amid the heavy slogan shouting by Hindu students Muskaan Khan raised her right arm and shouted Allah u Akbar – Allah is Great.
Muskaan’s video went viral on the social media and a number of has tags hailing her courage started trending on Twitter.
While announcing the cash award for Muskaan Khan, Jamiat Ulama President Mahmood Madani praised her for resisting the ‘hooligans’ and “standing firm for her religious and constructional rights”.
Muskaan Khan later told reporters that she had been to the college to submit an assignment to the department.
"I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without burka or else go back to my home. I resisted," she said.
"The group was doing the same to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back to my house and not enter the college premises. Some of them came close to my ears and shouted 'Jai Sriram'. They followed me and shouted that I must take out the burqa but I stood my ground," she explained.
"I was not scared. They were shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, I responded with "Allah-hu-Akbar". There is nothing wrong in the crowd raising 'Jai Sriram' slogan and me saying 'Allah-hu-Akbar'', she said.
She also said that she will abide by the Karnataka High Court order on the issue.
“I am waiting for the court order and abide by the order," she said.
"Every religion has freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.
The Karnataka High Court meanwhile adjourned to Wednesday, the hearing of petitions questioning the denial of permission to wear Hijab to classrooms by Udupi Pre-University College students and others.
During the hearing on the petition the High Court earlier in the day had said that wearing Hijab is a matter of privacy and fundamental right.
