MCC PG Medical Counselling 2021: Registration starts, Direct link

PG Medical Counselling 2021 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to start from today i.e. January 12, 2022 through its official website mcc.nic.in Online Registration for NEET PG Medical Counselling 2021 conducted for admission in MS, MD, Diplom and and MDS courses.
PG Medical Counselling 2022 was earlier suspended because the matter was pending in the Supreme Court of India regarding EWS and OBC quota. The apex court however on January 07, 2022 allowed NEET PG Counselling with 27% reservation for OBC and EWS students as decided by the Union Government.
The date of commencement of PG Medical Counselling from today was later confirmed by the Union Health Minister. Consequently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released PG Medical Counselling 2021 Schedule along with Roundwise Counselling Scheme, Frequently Asked Questions and their answers, counselling fee and mode of payment.
Candidates should note that the last date of registration for PG Medical Counselling Round 1 has been fixed as January 17, 2022 till 12:00 noon server time.
MCC will complete Processing of Seat Allotment from January 20 to 21, 2022 and First Round Allotment result will be declared on January 22, 2022, as per the MCC PG Medical Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2021.
Candidates who will be allotted seats in the first round will require to report to the allotted college from January 23 to 28, 2022.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round should note that the registration for Second Round of PG Medical Counselling will be done from February 3 to 7, 2022. The seat allotment result for second round will be declared on February 12, 2022, as per the counselling schedule released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' under Online Services on left side bar of the Home Page.
3. Read the instructions carefully and complete the application form and pay the fees.
4. Properly submit the application form and record the user ID and password for future use.
According to the PG Dental and Medical Counselling schedule, New Registration for Round 1 will start today i.e. January 12, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not mentioned any specific time to start the registration. But, it will start any time today.
Candidates should also note that the counselling and admission process will be done on the basis of NEET PG result, score and rank secured by a candidate.
