India logs close to 2.5L new Covid cases, Omicron tally nears 5.5K

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 2,47,417 new Covid-19 cases, a significant spike of over 50,000 since the previous day, taking the active infection tally to more than 11 lakh, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.
At the same time, with 620 fresh Omicron infections detected in the last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible Covid variant has climbed to 5,488. Of these, 2162 people have recovered from the new strain so far, the Health Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, the 11,17,531 active cases currently account for 3.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, 380 more people succumbed to the virus, increasing the nationwide death toll to 4,85,035.
So far, a total of 28 states have detected the new highly-transmissible variant, the Ministry said.
The recovery of 84,825 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,47,15,361. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.59 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 18,86,935 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall figure to over 69.73 crore.
While the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 10.80 per cent amid the sudden resurgence, the daily positivity rate stood at 13.11 per cent.
With the administration of over 76 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 154.61 crore as of Thursday morning.
However, Maharashtra continues to be the top worst hit at 1,367 Omicron infection. Of them, 734 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data. With 147 Omicron cases detected in the last 24 hours, Rajasthan continues to be the second most affected state with 792 cases. The state is followed by Delhi with 549 cases of this variant.
With 136 new Omicron cases, Kerala has replaced Karnataka at 486 cases. Karnataka and West Bengal continue with 479 and 294 Omicron cases each so far.
Among other states, Uttar Pradesh continues with 275 cases of this variant so far. The Omicron cases have risen to 260 in Telangana while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue with 236 and 185 cases so far. Odisha has also reported a spike in the Omicron cases at 169, while Haryana continues with 162 cases so far.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has so far detected 61 cases, Meghalaya has jumped to 31 Omicron cases. Bihar and Punjab continue with 27 cases each. Jammu and Kashmir has so far 23 cases, Goa and Madhya Pradesh continue with 21 and 10 cases each so far.
The Omicron case count continues in single digit for Assam at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases. Chhattisgarh has so far 5 Omicron cases. Chandigarh and Andaman Nicobar Islands continue with 3 cases each and Ladakh and Puducherry with 2 cases so far.
On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur continue with one case of this variant each so far.
