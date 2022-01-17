Coronavirus upward trend unabated in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Continuing its upward trend, Gujarat on Monday reported 12,735 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 9,38,993 so far.
The state reported surge in new Covid cases despite India reporting marginal decline in fresh Covid cases at 2,58,089 in the last 24 hours.
Districtwise in Gujarat, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases at 4,409, followed by Surat (3,419), Vadodara (1,313), Rajkot (581), Valsad (340), Gandhinagar (308), Navsari (300), Bharuch (284), Jamnagar (265), Bhavnagar (234), Morbi (182), Mehsana (152), Kutch (149), Patan (122), and Kheda (102), among others.
Five persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours -- 3 in Surat and 1 each in Ahmedabad and Panchmahals – taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 10,164.
The state presently has 70,374 active cases, of which 95 are on ventilator support.
The active caseload in India has jumped to 16,56,341 which constitute 4.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,209 across the country, an increase of 6.02 per cent from the past day.
The recovery of 1,51,740 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.27 per cent.
In the same time span, total 385 deaths have also been reported in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With the addition of 385 new deaths, the total death toll due to the coronavirus has climbed to 4,86,451, as per the government data.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.