19 Muslims, Unnao rape survivor's mother in Cong 1st list for UP 2022 Polls

Lucknow: The Congress has included the names of 19 Muslims, including 06 women, in its first list of 125 candidates released today for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.
Congress 1st list for 2022 UP Polls also contains the name of Unnao rape survivor's mother, Asha Singh.
The Congress party has also fielded Louise Khurshid, wife of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, from Farrukhabad Assembly Constituency.
The Congress has also confirmed candidature of Ritu Singh, former Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for block Parmukh, who was allegedly manhandled and was prevented from filing nomination by the BJP workers.
Among other prominent inclusion in the list is Nida Ahmed. Nida, a journalist and News Anchor earlier working for AajTak has recently joined politics. She has been fielded from Sambhal Assembly Constituency.
Social activist, Sadaf Jafar, who was at forefront of anti-CAA protests, has also been given Congress ticket for Uttar Pradesh state elections. Sadaf, an actor, was kicked in the stomach by a male cop during the protest against CAA and NRC. She will contest the 2022 polls from Lucknow Central seat.
The list was released by Congress Secretary and Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi.
Other candidates in the Congress list are Aradhna Mishra the CLP leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu, State President, Suhail Akhtar, sitting MLA, Ajay Kapoor, former MLA, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, National Spokesperson of the party and Vivek Bansal, party In-charge of Haryana.
The Congress has focused on women in the ticket distribution to fulfil the promise of 40% reservation to women. The party said it has also given 40 per cent tickets to the youth in the party.
While announcing that 40 per cent of the tickets would be given to women, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had coined a slogan -- 'Ladki hu lad sakti hu’ (girls can fight).
"We wanted to give a chance to the people who have been fighting for their rights, so the real people will get the chance to fight for their cause”, she said.
Priyanka Gandhi said that the party has tried to change the political narrative of the state and wants that there should be discussion on employment, health, law and order and other women related issues.
1. Haji Mohd Saleem Ansari Najibabad
2. Mohd Nadeem Mordabad Rural
3. Mohd Rizwan Qureshi Moradabad Nagar
4. Haji Marghoob Alam Asmoli
5. Nida Ahmed Sambhal
6. Haidar Ali Khan Suar
7. Yusuf Ali Yusuf Chamraua
8. Kazim Ali Khan Rampur
9. Saleem Khan Amroha
10. Dr Yunus Choudhary Chhaprauli
11. Yasmeen Malik Loni
12. Mohd Salman Imtiyaz Aligarh
13. Mohd Ilyas Meerganj
14. Tanveer Safdar Dadraul
15. Shameena Shafiq Sitapur
16. Sadaf Jafar Lucknow Central
17. Sohail Akhtar Ansari Kanpur Cantt
18 Shehla Ahrari Rampur Karkhana
19. Rana Khatoon Sagri
Elections in Uttar Pradesh will start with polling for the first phase scheduled on February 14, 2022.
