9 Muslims in SP/RLD 1st list of 29 for 2022 UP Polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Thursday released their first list of candidates for the 2022 UP Assembly elections that also included the names of 9 Muslim candidates.
The two parties jointly released the list of 29 candidates - 9 from the SP and 20 from the RLD.
Prominent Samajwadi Party candidates include Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithor, and Rafiq Ansari from Meerut.
Other are Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Salman Saeed from Kol, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, and Kunwar Singh Vakil from Agra Cantt.
The RLD candidates are Prasann Chaudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purkazi, Rajpal Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahthaur, Ahmad Hamid from Baghpat, Madan Bhaiyya from Loni, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahar, and Dilnawaz Khan from Syana.
The RLD has also named Gajraj Singh as its candidate from Hapur. Singh had joined the party on Thursday morning.
Avatar Singh Bhadana has been named as the candidate from Jewar. He had also crossed over from the BJP on Wednesday.
The Congress party too released its first list for 2022 UP polls Thursday. The list contained the names of 125 candidates, 19 of them are Muslims.
Likewise, AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday released its first list for UP Vidhan Sabha Election confirming the names of 9 candidates - all Muslims.
On the other hand, there is no Muslim in the BJP's 1st list for Uttar Pradesh Chunav released on Saturday.
Muslims constitute about 20 per cent of the total population of Uttar Pradesh, and poor representation of the community in the state has been a matter of concern.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.