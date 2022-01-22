MCC NEET PG 2021 Seat Allotment Round 1 result - Direct link

MCC NEET PG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to publish today i.e. today i.e. Saturday January 22, 2022 the Seat Allotment Result 2021 of MCC NEET PG (MD, MS, Diploma and MDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in.
"MCC will complete Processing of Seat Allotment from January 20 to 21, 2022 and First Round Allotment result will be declared on January 22, 2022", MCC PG Medical Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2021 said.
Candidates who will be allotted seats in the first round will require to report to the allotted college from January 23 to 28, 2022.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round should note that the registration for Second Round of PG Medical Counselling will be done from February 3 to 7, 2022.
The seat allotment result for second round will be declared on February 12, 2022, as per the counselling schedule released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 1 PG 2021 Medical or Dental ' in the Download section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF.
Candidates should note that Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has just decalred the date of releasing the round 1 allotment result. It has not specified any particular time. But, the MCC PG Medical Round 1 result will be released any time by today afternoon.
started from January 12, 2022 through its official website mcc.nic.in Online Registration for NEET PG Medical Counselling 2021 conducted for admission in MS, MD, Diplom and and MDS courses.
PG Medical Counselling 2022 was earlier suspended because the matter was pending in the Supreme Court of India regarding EWS and OBC quota. The apex court however on January 07, 2022 allowed NEET PG Counselling with 27% reservation for OBC and EWS students as decided by the Union Government.
NEET PG 2021 result and Merit List with Rank was earlier declared by the medical board. The Individual score of candidates was released later. The mark sheet- cum-result certificate for NEET-PG 2021 for All India 50% Quota (AIQ) was also declared on www.nbe.edu.in.
