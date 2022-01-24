Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2021 - Direct Link

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net Rank List of students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2021 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2021 should note that the rank list has been published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2021 2022 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2021 2022 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2021 2022 session (Government Quota).
Candidates should also note that the Rank List is in PDF and can be downloaded from the TN Medical Selection official website.
Candidates can use the following link to download the rank list.
Direct Link to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2021 Rank List
Direct Link to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2021 Rank List
Once on the website, candidates are required to click on the link for his/her category to download the rank list in PDF.
Candidates should properly check their name and rank in the list. The seat allotment and all further admission process will be done based on the Rank List.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2021 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The last date for online submission of application is January 07, 2021. Candidates should note that the TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet released the Seat Allotment date.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.