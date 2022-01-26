UGMAC 2021 Registration, Choice Filling Begin - Direct Link

BCECE UGMAC 2021 MBBS/BDS Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from today receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses.
Candidates participating in Bihar NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling will also be able to make choices and preferences of their colleges using Choice Filling option which has also started today along with online registration.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had earlier published Seat Matrix so as to help the students with the vacant seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state.
Candidates are requested to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that the last date of application, online registration and choice filling and locking has been fixed as January 29, 2022, as per the UGMAC 2021 schedule earlier released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE).
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on the link “Registration & Choice Filling of UGMAC (MBBS/BDS/B.V.Sc) 2021.
3. Select “Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling” under New Registration section on the right side of the Home Page.
4. Read the given instructions and click on “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
5. Enter UGMAC ID and follow the instructions to complete the registration process.
Candidates should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will publish on February 01, 2022 the result of First Round of Seat Allotment.
1. Seat Matrix posting on website: 24.01.2022
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 26.01.2022
3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: 29.01.2022
4. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 01.02.2022
5. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): 01.02.2022 to 05.02.2022
6. Documents Verification and Admission (First Round) : 02.02.2022 to 05.02.2022
7. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date : 10.02.2022
8. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 10.02.2022 to 13.02.2022
9. Documents Verification and Admission (Second Round): 11.02.2022 to 13.02.2022
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) had earlier released UGMAC Rank Card 2021. Candidates can download it from the official website.
