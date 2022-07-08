Bharat Petroleum refuels over 100 SL Airline flights

Chennai: The Indian government-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday said that it refuelled more than 100 flights of the Sri Lankan Airlines.
In a tweet, the BPCL said:
"We are pleased to support SriLankan Airlines, with refueling of their long-haul flights at Indian airports, to overcome the Jet Fuel shortage in their country. So far, more than 100 flights have been refueled at #Trivandrum, #Chennai & #Kochi airports."
In reply the SriLankan Airlines tweeted:
"Thank you @BPCLimited! We truly value our partnership."
The island nation is undergoing severe economic crisis, and its fuel stocks are extremely limited.
