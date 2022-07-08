Arafat 2022 Live: Eye catching images and videos of pilgrims – a huge number climbing and the same surrounding, Jable Rehmat - The Mount of Mercy in Arafat are enthralling viewers across the world. Watch Video:
Video | Above the Mount of Mercy, #Pilgrims of the House of God chant prayers#Hajj2022 #EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/rwZdgOWP0m— AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) July 8, 2022
Video | Above the Mount of Mercy, #Pilgrims of the House of God chant prayers#Hajj2022 #EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/rwZdgOWP0m
03:30 PM (Makkah Time): One million Muslims from over 150 countries of the world are in supplication and prayers at Arafat as the key ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage approaches a spiritual climax.
The pilgrims had earlier offered shortened and joined Dhuhr and Asr Salat after listening the Hajj Khutbah, Hajj Sermon, from Masjid al Namira.
They are now in prayers till sun set even as Arafat is sizzling at 44 degree Celsius, according to local Meteorology department.
"We can tolerate (the heat). We are here for the Hajj. The more we tolerate, the more our pilgrimage is accepted," Laila, a 64-year-old Iraqi pilgrim who gave only her first name, told AFP in Mecca before reaching the mount.
After the sun set they will head to Muzdalifah, half-way between Arafat and Mina, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ceremony on Saturday.
01:00 PM (Makkah Time): General Secretary of Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has started delivering Hajj 2022 Sermon from Masjid Namirah in Arafat.
"Pilgrims of the House of Allah and oh Muslims in every place, fear Allah Almighty, you will obtain victory, salvation, and happiness in this world and in the hereafter."
"The testimony of the monotheism of Allah along with the testimony of the message of Muhammad, peace be upon him, was the reason for obtaining Allah’s pleasure and the reason for salvation on the Day of Resurrection."
"Among the meaning of the testimony of the message is the belief of Muhammad, peace be upon him, in his news, obedience to his commands, and the worship of God with what he brought."
[Makkah Governor Prince Khalid Al Faisal, governor of the Makkah region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh and others were present in Masjid Namirah today on July 08, 2022]
11:30 AM (Makkah Time): Hundreds of thousands of Muslims from all across the world are camping in Arafat for the key ritual of annual Hajj.
The pilgrims will soon join Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for Hajj Sermon or Hajj Khutbah delivered from the pulpit of Masjid Namirah.
Till the Hajj Sermon begins, pilgrims will stay at Arafat and near Jable Rehmat chanting Talbiyah - Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik..., and praying while seeking forgiveness and mercy from the Almighty Allah.
08:00 AM (Makkah Time): One Million Muslims from all across the world represnting different ethnicities, culture and colour are gathering on the Plains of Arafat for the key ritual of the annual Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam, exhibiting the most unifying chraceristic of Islam.
Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah is the key ritual of Hajj. The pilgrims will be at Arafat for whole of the day.
The pilgrims had spent the previous night in Mina. It was Youm al Tarwiah – the first day of Hajj which coincides with 8th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH – the 12th and last month of the Islamic Calendar.
At Arafat, pilgrims will combine and offer shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers, and will also listen to the Hajj Sermon from Masjid Namirah.
Hajj Sermon, Hajj Khutbah, from Masjid Namirah this year will be delivered by the high profile Gen Secretary of Muwlim World League (MWL), Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa.
The pilgrims will remain on the Plains of Arafat till sunset Friday July 08, 2022. After the sun set, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghreb and Isha prayers combined.
After spending the night at Muzdailfah, pilgrims will in the morning on Saturday 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH proceed to Mina again - this time for stoning of devil and to sacrifice animals. The 10th of Dhul Hijjah also marks Eid al Adha.
After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will go to Makkah and perform Tawaf al Ifadah - circulate the Kaaba seven times, and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina.
They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.
Earlier on Thursday, the pilgrims camped in Mina - The Tent City, that was sizzling at 44 degrees. Images and photos shared by Okaz Online showed pilgrims, helped by security personnel, pouring cold water over their heads to combat heat and get some relief.
