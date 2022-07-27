CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Out - Analysis and Full Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Topper List 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar has declared on its official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in the result of Class 12 or Intermediate also known as Plus Two examination 2022 today i.e. Wednesday July 27, 2022.
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the CHSE 12th Inter result 2022 at 04:00 pm today in a press conference.
The council declared today the results of Science and Commerce streams. The Art stream result will be announced on August 08, 2022, the minister said.
According to the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), the state recorded a pass percentage of 94.12% in 2022 Science Stream exam and 89.20 in Commerce stream.
According to the result data released today, a total of 76,604 students had appeared in the Plus II Science stream examination. Of them, 72,106 students passed with an overall pass percentage of 94.12%.
A total of 10,863 students bagged A1 Grade whereas 5,053 passed with A2 grade and 5,242 students passed in 3rd division in Commerce stream, the board said.
The pass percentage of girl students is 90.71% and that of boys is 88.32% in 12th Commerce 2022 exam.
A total of 50,157 students bagged A1 Grade whereas 14,932 passed with A2 grade and 6,910 students passed in 3rd division in Science stream, the board said.
The pass percentage of girl students is 94.52% and that of boys is 93.80% in 12th Science 2022 exam.
The council released the merit list and toppers details. It however said a total of 1,124 students secured more than 90% Marks in Science stream, while this number is 273 in Commerce stream.
As many as 393 Higher Secondary Schools registered 100% results in Science stream, while it is 134 in Commerce stream.
The students who are unhappy with their result can apply for rechecking of their papers starting from July 28 to July 31, 2022.
The students who failed in the exam can appear in the Supplementary Exam date and time table of which will be confirmed soon.
1. Click here to go to the CHSE Orissa result website: orissaresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4. Your result should appear on the screen
Students should note that the CHSE 12th result has been declared at 04:00 pm today. However, the direct link to check the result will be available on the official website after 05:00 pm, according to the board sources.
Along with the official website, BSE Class XII results 2022, marks of students, and pass percentage are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, odisha.indiaresults.com, samsodisha.gov.in, and chse.nic.in.
Odisha 12th result can also be checked via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.
In 2021 and 2020, CHSE Plus 2 (+2 board exam), Inter, Class 12th exam was held in online mode due to Covid-19.
The pass percentage of Science stream is 95.15% and Commerce students was 94.96% pass percent in 2021. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage in Arts stream stood at 89.49 per cent in 2021 Art stream +2 Exam.
In 2020, Art stream pass percentage was 65.89, that of Science and Commerce streams was 72.33% and 74.95% in 2020.
In 2019, Science stream result was 72.33%. On the other hand, the pass percentage for Arts stream was 65.89 per cent and 70.26 per cent in Commerce.
In 2018, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 74.9% while for Arts stream, it was 68.79% while that of Science stream was 76.98%.
