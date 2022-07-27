CHSE Odisha 12th Result (2022) - Direct Link to Check

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday July 27, 2022 the result of the 2022 Class 12 or Plus 2, also known as Intermediate 2022 Exam on its official website orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
1. Log in to BSE Orissa website: orissaresults.nic.in.
2. Enter your Roll No and Reg No
3. Click on Submit
4. Your result should appear on the screen
Students should note that CHSE Odisha will declare today the results of Science and Commerce streams.
"Odisha Intermediate Plus 2 Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be declared today i.e. Wednesday July 27, 2022 by 05:00 pm", Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash
confirmed to media persons in Bhubaneswar.
Apart from the official websites, students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULT <space> OR12 <space> ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.
Result of Art stream will be announced separately on a later date - most probably within a week. Exact date and time of Arts Plus 2 result declaration will be made public soon.
CHSE Orissa Plus Two (+2) examination was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. About 3.22 lakh students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examination 2022 held at over 1100 centres across the state.
Odisha board of education had declared on July 06, 2022 the result of Class 10 HSC exam.
In 2021 and 2020, CHSE Plus 2 (+2 board exam), Inter, Class 12th exam was held in online mode due to Covid-19.
The pass percentage of Science stream is 95.15% and Commerce students was 94.96% pass percent in 2021. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage in Arts stream stood at 89.49 per cent in 2021 Art stream +2 Exam.
In 2020, Art stream pass percentage was 65.89, that of Science and Commerce streams was 72.33% and 74.95% in 2020.
In 2019, Science stream result was 72.33%. On the other hand, the pass percentage for Arts stream was 65.89 per cent and 70.26 per cent in Commerce.
In 2018, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 74.9% while for Arts stream, it was 68.79% while that of Science stream was 76.98%.
