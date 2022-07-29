Muharram 2022 Moon Announcement India and Pakistan Live Updates: Along with deciding the 1st day of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram and the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH, today will also confirm the date and time of Youm e Ashura – observed on 10th of Muharram, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocoo, UK and other countries.
Though Ashura nowadays is known for the tragic shahadah of Hadhrat Hussain ibn Ali (R.A.), it was considered significant even during the days predating Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). [Read Here: Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious]
09:00 AM (IST): Moon sighting committees, Ruyat e Hilal Committees, have issued appeals to Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and Morocco to sight the new moon of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Friday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to July 30, 2022.
Similar appeals to sight the new moon of Muharram 1444 AH have also been issued by religious authorities in Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.
The moon sighting committees in the these countries have also called special meeting after Maghreb Salah today to analyse and confirm moon sighting and announce the beginning of the month of Moharram al Haram and the first day of the Islamic New Year 1444 H.
The meetings will be held at different locations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad in India, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in Pakistan, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today the New Islamic Year i.e. 1444 Hijrah in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, Iran and Morocco will start from Saturday July 30, 2022 i.e. along with the Muslims in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
In case the new moon is not sighted today, July 30 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1443 and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1444 AH, in these countries will start from Sunday July 31, 2022.
Accordingly, Youm e Ashura observed on 10th of Muharram will be either on August 08 or 09, the exact date will be decided after the Muharram Moon Announcement today.
Earlier Saudi Arabia said Saturday July 30, 2022 will be the first day of the Islamic New Year 1444 AH. The decision was taken after the Muharram Moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia.
Accordingly, Muslims across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and other Arab states except Morocco, have marked the start of the New Islamic Year 1444 H on Saturday July 30, 2023 and the first day of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram.
