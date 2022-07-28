Muharram 2022 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muharram Moon Announcement by Saudi Supreme Court, and Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq and other Gulf countries will be made after Maghreb Salah today i.e. Thursday July 28, 2022.
Iran and Morocco will spot the new moon Firday July 29, 2022 along with Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangaldesh, United Kingdom, Singapore and others.
Muharram moon sighting is important because it will confirm the date of Ashura - the 10th of Muharram, besided the beginning of the Islamic New Year. As per the Islamic belief, fasting on Youm e Ashura, though not mandatory, has religious significance after the fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) fasted on the day of Ashura, 10th Muharram, in Makkah, and also after migration to Madinah. When fasting during the month of Ramadan became obligatory, the fast of Ashura was made optional.
06:30 AM (Makkah Time): Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar and other Muslim states have appealed the local residents to spot the new moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Thursday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to July 28, 2022 to decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, also known Islamic New Year day.
"Anyone sighting the new moon today i.e. Thursday July 28, 2022 - by naked eye or the telescope, is requested to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center, Muharram 2022 (Muharram 1444 AH) moon sighting appeals issued in the respective countries said.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. If the new moon is sighted today then the Islamic New Year 2022, Islamic New Year 1444 Hijrah will start from Friday July 29, 2022.
If the new moon is not sighted today, July 28 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1444 AH, will start from Saturday July 30, 2022.
This is the basis of the Islamic Calendar which is based on lunar system. A new month under this system starts with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as the 30th day and the new month begins a day later.
Accordingly, Youm e Ashura, whic is observed on 10th of Muharram will be on Sunday August 07, 2022 if the new moon is sighted today. Else, it will be observed on Monday August 08, 2022.
Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Tutkey, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1444.
Muslims in Iran, Morocco, Singapore, New Zealand, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Friday July 29, 2022 the first day of Muharram 2022 and beginning ofthe Islamic New Year 1444 AH.
"Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Muḥarram 1444 on the evening of FRIDAY the 29th of July 2022. This will be the 29th Dhū al-Ḥijjah 1443", the apex body of Muslims in the United Kingdom said.
The Islamic Calendar was established 1443 years ago by Omar ibn Khattab (RA), the second Caliph and a close companion of Prophet Muhammad. Before that Muslims in their respective provinces, following the Arab tradition of the time, were counting the days and months – with sighting of the new moon and counting the days thereafter without following any particular calendar or dating system.
After the Islamic State spread to new areas beyond the Arab land, the limitation in the system began to surface and the need for a better and accurate calendar was felt.
"The Caliph, the Supreme Head of the Islamic State, was used to issue all the Guidelines and Pronouncements to the Governors of various Islamic Provinces from Madinah. Things were actually working fine", Rehnuma, a student of Islamic studies, explains.
"But confusion arose when contradictory orders started reaching far away provinces at the same time. Since these orders were not carrying any date, it became very difficult for the Governors to find out which one of the orders was the latest and supposed to be followed with", she adds.
To overcome the confusion, Caliph Omar finally decided to introduce the Islamic Calendar and asked the people for their opinions and suggestions on the matter.
Consequently, various historical events, including the year when Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was born, the year of the Prophethood, the time of Migration and the time when the Prophet had died, were proposed by the people.
"However unanimity surfaced for the year that coincided with the migration of the Prophet (peace be upon him) from Makkah as the commencing year of the Islamic Calendar. For, it was the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah that had resulted Islam nurturing into the new heights and spreading to the whole Arab lands, and also to the surrounding States", Rehnuma says quoting from the history.
"Moreover, Moharram al-Haram was also associated with many historical events and the month has always been considered as one among the four most respected and sacred months since centuries. These features only added strength to the selection of Moharram al-Haram as the first month of the Islamic calendar", she added.
Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Islamic Calendar thus introduced and adopted some 1443 years ago, soon became popular, and also became part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household.
