AISSEE 2022 Result Declared, Merit List Soon

AISSEE 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of Sainik School Society has declared on its website "aissee.nta.nic.in" the result and final answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022).
Parents should note that the NTA published AISSEE result on Feb 28, 2022. It has not yet published the Final Merit List.
Parents should note that AISSEE Merit List will be prepared by the NTA and published on the AISSEE-NTA website along with the websites of different Sainik Schools.
Before publishing the result, NTA had published AISSEE Final Answer Key. The result has been prepared based on the final answer keys released after taking inton conisderation the objections raised.
The NTA had published AISSEE Provisional Answer Keys, OMR Sheet and Question Paper on February 03, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "AISSEE - 2022 NTA Score".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Code.
4. Click on Submit butto to check the AISSEE result.
AISSEE 2022 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 09.01.2022 in the paper-pen mode at 360 centres, located in 167 Cities across India, for admission to Class VI and Class IX of 33 Sainik Schools in the country.
Exam for Class VI was held in the following 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
On the other hand, the exam for Class IX was held in English only.
As per the data released by the NTA, a total of 1,19,360 students had registered for AISSEE 2022. Of them 1,05,429 candidates had appeared for the test. "Only 65,537 students had qualified for admission", the NTA said.
