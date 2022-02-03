AISSEE 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link to Check

AISSEE 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of Sainik School Society has published today i.e. Thursday February 03, 2022 on its website "aissee.nta.nic.in" Provisional Answer Key and OMR Sheet of candidates who have appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2022 on January 09, 2022. The NTA published the Provisional Answer Keys, OMR Answer Sheets and Recorded Response of the candidates on AISSEE official website.
"Questions and provisional answer keys of the exam are hosted on aissee.nta.nic.in and will be availableupto 05.02.2022", the NTA said.
"OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam are hosted on aissee.nta.nic.in and will be available upto 05.02.2022", the NTA said.
"Candidates can access the same by logging into the above-mentioned website using their application number and date of birth and download/view their respective OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses thereof, free of cost", the NTA said.
"In case they want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so by applying online ONLY at the above mentioned site by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only), through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, upto 05.02.2022", the NTA said.
"Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidate", it added.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "AISSEE - 2022 OMR Challenge, Answer Key Challenge".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Code.
4. Click on Submit button to download AISSEE answer key.
Candidates and their parents should note the Answer Keys released today are provisional. Final Answer Key will be released once the objections, if any, are analysed.
The NTA started receiving online application form for AISEE 2022 through the official website “aissee.nta.nic.in” from September 27. The last date of application was October 26, 2021.
NTA conducted the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2022-23.
The NTA has not annouced the exact date of AISSEE result declaration.
