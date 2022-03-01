JEE Main 2022 Registration for Phase 1 of 2 starts, apply before March 31

JEE Main April 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Tuesday March 1, 2022 online registration for JEE Main 2022 to be conducted in the month of April.
Candidates should note that online registration should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last of application is March 31, 2022.
Candidates should also note that unlike last year when JEE Main was conducted in 04 sessions, NTA will conduct this year the important Engineering Entrance Exam in 02 sessions.
NTA sources had earlier indicated that students appearing for JEE Main in 2022 will be given 02 chance, and not 04. JEE Main 2022 notification released today confirmed this.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab "Registration for JEE Main (2022)".
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.
4. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.
5. To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
As per the JEE Main 2022 Notification, the NTA will conduct the First Session on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. JEE Main Second Session will be held from May 24 to 29, 2022.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2022 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 02 sessions.
"In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session", NTA said.
"The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin. Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost."
