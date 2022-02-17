JEE Main 2022: Students to get 2 chance, instead of 4

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 twice, instead of four times, latest update regarding the important engineering test said.
A mandatory entrance test for admission in engineering courses, and for JEE Advanced conducted for admission in IIT and other premium institutes, JEE Main was originally conducted only once. The NTA however decided to conduct it in 02 sessions in 2019 and 04 times in 2021.
The decision was taken in view of the worsening condition of the Coronavirus Pandemic. But, since the Pandemic situation has improved the NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2022 only twice, The Times of India reported quoting unnamed sources.
Last year students were given 04 attempts to appear for JEE Main. The first session of JEE Main was held on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The 2nd session was held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021, the 3rd and 4th sessions originally scheduled in April and May were however postponed and rescheduled in July and Aug/Sept respectively because of Covid-19.
The registration for JEE Main last year was started in January. The application process this year is delayed because most of the state boards are yet to confirm the 12th exam time table and date sheet, though the CBSE has confirmed that it will conduct Class 12th exam starting from April 26, 2022.
Latest reports also said that JEE Main this year will be held in April and May. But, the NTA has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. According to media reports, the testing agency is likely to issue the exam notification in this month itself.
All speculations will be settled and exact date and time, number of attempts, syllabus, eligibility criteria, registration date, last date of application for JEE Main 2022 will become clear once the notification is published.
