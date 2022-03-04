UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2: Choice filling from today

UP NEET UG 2021 Second Round Counselling: Candidates who have registered for UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling conducted for admission in first year MBBS and BDS, and verified their documents should note that choice filling and locking will start from today i.e. Friday March 04, 2022.
As per UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule released by Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) the last date for choice filling has been fixed as March 7, 2022.
The DGME UP has earlier released on its official website upneet.gov.in List of candidates who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2021-22.
The registered candidates were then asked to verify their documents from February 18 to 22, 2022, according to DGME UP medical counselling schedule.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'NEET UG 2021 Second Round Choice Filling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. Fill your choice and preferred seats properly.
4. Carefully check before choice locking.
Candidates are advised to read seat matrix and vacant seat chart before proceeding for choice filling and locking.
The Directorate will declare UP NEET UG Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on March 8/9, 2022, as per the medical counselling schedule of second round.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is March 09 to 14, 2022", DGME UP said.
DGME UP) had published on February 01, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
It started through its website upneet.gov.in from February 17, 2022 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
