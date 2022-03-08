Gujarat 2nd Round UG NEET 2021 Allotment Result - Dirct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is most likely to release today i.e. Tuesday March 08, 2022 on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 2 Seat Allotment result of students who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS courses for the year 2021.
ACPUGMEC started choice filling for NEET UG Second Round counselling on February 28. The last date, earlier fixed as March 05, 2022, was extended up to 03:00 pm March 07, 2022.
Accordingly, Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Allotment Result that was scheduled to be published on Sunday March 6 also got delayed.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on the links marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)" under 2nd Round Result on the Home Page.
3. Click on "Last Rank" to check rank.
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidates should note that while extending the last date of choice filling, ACPUGMEC did not announce any specific date and time to publish the round 2 seat allotment. It is however most likely that the allotment result will be published today.
Candidates are also advised to refer second round admission and allotment process available on the website.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2022-23. The courses include MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had published NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment result on February 01, 2022.
If needed and seats remain vacant, ACPUGMEC will conduct Mop up round.
