Chhattisgarh CM announces ‘Helicopter Ride’ for 10th, 12th toppers 2022

Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022: In a motivating and inspiring message to students who appeared for the Class 10th and 12th Exams 2022 in Chhattisgarh, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced ‘Helicopter Ride’ for the toppers.
While addressing the media in Rajpur, Balrampur district Baghel said Top 10 rank holders of classes 10 and 12 this year will be taken for a free chopper ride.
Extending his novel idea aimed at motivating the students, Baghel said, “Not only state-level top 10 ranking students, but even district-level toppers of CGBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 will be given chopper rides by the state government.”
"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the mind of students a desire to fly ever higher and will help them sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goals”, he said.
Baghel was in Rajpur as part of his on-going constituency-wise public interaction campaign. He said the idea of ‘Free Helicopter Ride’ came to his mind after he saw students - while on visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency, in awe watching him arrive in a chopper.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has not yet confirmed the date and time to declare the CGBSE 10th and 12th result 2022. Multiple media reports citing the board sources however have claimed that the result could be declared in the next few days.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had conduced Class 10 exams from March 3 to 23, 2022 and Class 12th exams from March 2 to 30, 2022.
Last year Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment. This year however the exams were held in offline mode, and in a manner they were used to be conducted till 2019 when the Pandemic hit for the first time and disturbed all academic activities including board exams.
