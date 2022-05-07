RRB NTPC CBT 2 on May 9, 10; Special trains to ferry candidates

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting CEN 01/2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT 2 Phase 1 Exam on Monday May 09 and Tuesday May 10, 2022.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 exam is being conducted to fill the vacancies for Pay Level 4 and 6.
Thousands of candidates who passed RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT 1) exam will be appearing for the CBT 2 exam to be held at various exam centres located across India.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier released the admit card and e-call letter of the candidates.
Besides the other details, the admit card or e-call letter also has the name and address of the exam centre where a candidate will need to appear for the exam.
Meanwhile, the India Railways has decided to run as many as 65 special trains to ferry candidates to the exam centres from their home state.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website has uploaded the details of the special trains including their names, names of boarding station, destination etc.
Taking to Twitter, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said:
"Indian Railways will run more than 65 special trains across the country for the candidates of the RRB NTPC exam to be held on 9th and 10th May."
Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Agra Cantt.- Patna, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Amritsar,Jaipur-Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakinada to Mysore, Kurnool-Mysore, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Delhi-Jammu Tawi.
Other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hatia To Vijayawada, Trivandrum to Chennai, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Mangalore to Hubli, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded and Mysore to Eranakulam.
The decision to run the special trains was taken after a number of candidates complained that their exam centres are located far away from their home.
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2019 (CEN 01/2019) was declared on January 15, 2022 for various regions all across India for over one crore candidates. A total of 7,05,446 have been selected for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam.
The result however led to a massive protests (Read here and here) over the changes made by the Railway Recruitment Board in the exam pattern.
