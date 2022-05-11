SSC CHSL 2019 Final Result Declared - Check Now

SSC CHSL Final Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared on its official website ssc.nic.in SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) (CHSL) Final 2019 result on Monday May 10, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ssc.nic.in.
2. Click on the “Result” link in top menu of the home page
3. Click on the link Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 - Declaration of Final Result.
"Result of Skill Test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 was declared by the Commission on 28.02.2022, wherein 13,088 candidates were qualified to appear in Document Verification", SSC said in a notification dated May 10, 2022.
"As per the provisions under Para-17.9 of the Notice of Examination, final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in DV and Tier-III (Skill Test) have been made on the basis of performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification (DV)", it said.
"Category-wise breakup of finally selected candidates for the posts of Lower Division Clear (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)", the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said.
"Candidates selected against Horizontal vacancies have been counted in their
vertical categories as well", the SSC said.
"Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.05.2022", the SSC said.
"This facility will be available from 17.05.2022 to 04.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard", the SSC said.
