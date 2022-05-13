Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 - Two Important Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: There are two important updates for Karnataka students who appeared for SSLC Class 10 exams 2022 – one regarding the date and time of result declaration, and the other about grace marks.
In an important decision taken in the academic year hit by Covid-19 Pandemic, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to accord 10% grace marks to SSLC students.
There was a provision to accord 5% grace marks to the students on border line. This year the KSEEB has however doubled it in the wake of Coronavirus.
According to the details provided by the board, if a student needs 3 marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty – i.e. a total of 9 marks.
Earlier, this was only possible for up to 5 marks.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board plans to declare the SSLC result 2022 in the next couple of weeks.
Though the board in itself has not confirmed any specific date and time of Class 10 result declaration, multiple media reports have claimed that students can expect their result by 3rd or the 4th week of the on-going month May.
Students should note that the board or the state education department confirm and announce the exact date and time of SSLC Result by official press release.
This is hence advised to the students not to get panicked by the speculations in the media and wait for the official announcement.
SSLC 10th exam in Karnataka was started on March 28, 2022. A total of 8,73,846 students had enrolled for the exams. Among them, 4,52,732 students were male and 4,21,110 were female, 04 students belonged to the third gender and 5,307 were specially abled.
