UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed no more, condolences pour-in

Dubai: The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (73), passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced.
The ministry also confirmed there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags across the UAE drawn at half-mast, and the work of all UAE ministries at the federal and local levels, as well as those of the private sector, will also be suspended for three days, beginning Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
No official word is given yet on the cause of death. However, in a statement published in Arabic by state news agency WAM, the ministry expressed its condolences to the people of the UAE and the Arab nations "on the death of the leader of the nation and the guardian of its journey, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the country".
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.
Condoling the death of his elder brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said the UAE lost “righteous son and leader”.
"Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother, my mentor and my teacher, may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and allow you into his paradise," he wrote.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, offered his deepest condolences on Twitter, bidding farewell to the country's leader.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wrote on Twitter that he “mourns one of the most precious men and one of the greatest leaders, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”
El-Sisi continued to say that the UAE leader was known for his giving nature, offering abundantly to his nation and people.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, said, “with the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, we lost a Gulf and Arab leader, and a pioneer.”
King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi, the Arab League, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan also sent their condolences as the UAE mourned the death of President Sheikh Khalifa.
Commenting on the tragic loss was the US Embassy in the UAE which released in a statement that Sheikh Khalifa was a true friend of the United States.
The Central government on Friday said that one-day state mourning will be observed over the passing away of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the communication said.
King Salman of Saudi Arabia directed to perform the funeral prayer for absent decease Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan after Isha prayer on Friday at Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet’s Holy Mosque.
The King and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had earlier condoled the death of "brotherly Emirati people and Arab and Islamic nations on passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan".
