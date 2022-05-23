Another Mosque in Karnataka could now be 'claimed' by right-wing Hindu groups

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): After the Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid row, yet another controversy seems to be surfacing in Karnataka over the Malali mosque in communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.
A section associated with right-wing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal have decided to rake the issue.
Recently, a 'temple structure' was found, as claimed by Hindus, while the renovation of the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani Masjid at Malali was on, stirring a controversy. The row seemed to have settled as right-wing Hinduorganisations did not raise the issue in the recent past after the court order to stop the work.
However, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal have now decided to ascertain the "truth" in the form of traditional way by posing "Tambula Prashne" before the priests.
In coastal Karnataka, people approach priests to know about the history of previous generations. It is widely practiced custom which people believe.
If the priest says that the Malali mosque was a temple once, the issue is likely to flare up as VHP and Bajrang Dal will proceed further to claim their "right" over the mosque.
The Hindus will also put "Astamangala Prashne", after "Tambula Prashne" as the next step to ascertain the history of mosque.
This is a more traditional Hindu astrology method which has more standing than "Tambula Prashne".
They have decided to go ahead in seeking guidance regarding the history on May 25.
When the front portion of the mosque at Malali was brought down for renovation, the temple structure had surfaced, it was claimed. The court later issued the order not to carry out the repair work.
Malali is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as the communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all three coastal districts. The region is considered as the bastion of BJP.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.