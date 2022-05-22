With this update, Microsoft aims to better Android Apps integration with Windows 11

San Francisco: Microsoft is now offering a new version of Windows Subsystem for Android that runs all of your apps on the latest Android 12.1, and helps make the apps feel more at home running on a PC.
The Windows Subsystem for Android update is currently only available to test for Windows Insiders.
The latest update also brings improvements to how Android apps integrate with Windows. Pop-up messages from apps may show up as Windows notifications now, and the taskbar will be able to show if an Android app is accessing your microphone or location, The Verge reported.
Microsoft also says that Android apps should behave better after you wake your computer up from standby. Instead of restarting, they should just resume from where they left off.
Microsoft says it has completely redesigned the settings app that you use to manage the Windows Subsystem for Android, grouping settings together and providing an “all-around cleaner user experience.”
It’s also made various improvements to how Android apps can access your computer’s camera and has even improved the networking capabilities so you can set up smart home devices using an Android app running on your computer, the compnay said.
Scroll-wheel support and the onboard keyboard should also be better following the update, Microsoft said.
There are also significant improvements available for Dev Channel Insiders running Windows 11.
Other improvements that a user will get after the updates are reduced flicker when apps are restored from minimized state, new video hardware decoding (VP8 and VP9), fixes for on-screen keyboard in apps, and improved general stability, performance, and reliability.
The updates also come with some limitations. "Some apps that were previously available might be missing from the experience, fail to launch, or function incorrectly for various known issues. We’re working with our partners to address these issues as soon as possible", Microsoft said.
