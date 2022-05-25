BJP leader hacked to death in Chennai

Chennai: BJP SC/ST Morcha South District President in Chennai, Balachandran, was hacked to death on Tuesday night after a three-member gang attacked him while he was having tea at a wayside tea stall here.
The incident occurred at Chindarapet in Chennai. Balachandran was facing life threats and was provided a Personal Security Officer (PSO) by the Tamil Nadu home department.
The murder of Balachandran has raised serious issues of law and order in Chennai as a small-time financier was hacked to death publicly in a busy traffic junction.
Leader of Opposition E.K. Palaniswami of the AIDMK came out strongly against the failure of the state police department, stating that Chennai has turned into a murder city with 18 killings in the past 20 days.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.