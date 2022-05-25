NEET (2022) Application Correction - Window opens

NEET 2022 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened Monday May 24, 2022 Correction Window on the NEET 2022 official website neet.nta.nic.in.
1. Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the appropriate link.
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
The students who find any error in their NEET 2022 application form can make correction using this facility till May 27, 2022.
"Correction in particulars of Application Form on websites can be done from May 24 to 27, 2022 till 09:00 pm", National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
"No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after the last date", it added.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier started receiving from April 06, 2022 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2022].
As per the original notification, the last date of application for NEET 2022 was May 06. However it was extended till May 15, 2022.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). It will be held this year on Suday July 17, 2022.
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2022 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
Candidates should that NEET 2022 will be held across India in pen and paper mode only. For NEET Syllabus, exam centre details and important dates, candidates should regularly visit this page as well as NEET official website.
