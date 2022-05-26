MBOSE 12th 2022 Result: Gyanesh, Rishi, Chetna secure 1st, 2nd, 3rd Rank

MBOSE 12th HSSLC Resul 2022: Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik, Rishi Sarkar and Chetna Bose have resepctively bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) 12th HSSLC Science stream exam result of which is declared today.
Gyanesh Roy of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School Shillong bagged a total of 469 marks to bag the 1st rank. Rishi of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School Shillong and Chetna of Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section) Tura on the other hand got 460 and 459 marks to bag the 2nd and 3rd ranks.
Rakibul Hazarika of J. N. Higher Secondary School, Phulbari scored 439 marks and bagged the last rank in the merit list of Top 10 in Science Stream.
In 12th Commerce exams, Riya Kharpran of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School Shillong (464 marks) bagged the 1st rank.
Emerene Kharpran of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School Shillong and Keshav Agarwala of Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section) Tura jointly bagged the 2nd rank scoring 462 marks.
Chirag Deb of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School Shillong came 3rd with 456 marks.
Ankush Debnath, Eliona Baniada Nongru and Ankita Pal scored a total of 435 marks and jointly shared the 10th rank in the state merit list of Commerce stream.
Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the Arts, Science and Commerce result 2022 today morning. The state registered an overall pass percentage of 71.62 in Science stream, and 83.63% in Commerce stream.
1. Go to the MBOSE result websites by clicking here: megresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science) 2022" or "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce) 2022" or "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2022"
3. Enter your roll number
4. Click on Find Result
5.Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
Candidates whould note that MBOSE HSSLC results of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce, have been declared today on the MBOSE official as well as associate websites.
The results of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) HSSLC Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exams can also be checked on the mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.
Along with 12th board result, HSSLC 2022, also known as Plus Two, Merit List of Arts stream can also be accessd on megresults.nic.in.
Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) had conducted 12th HSSLC Exams 2022 from March 24 to April 21, 2022 in the offline mode.
In 2020, MBOSE 12th result was declared on July 09. Kaustab Choudhury, Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty, and Al Amin Miah had resepctively bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) 12th HSSLC 2020 Science stream.
In 2019, Meghalaya has recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.28 in Arts, 79.24 in Commerce and 73.80 in Science stream.
In 2021, all 12th exams were cancelled due to the pandemic and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
