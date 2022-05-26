MBOSE 12th (HSSLC) Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared today i.e. Thursday May 26 the results of Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2022 examination on its official website megresults.nic.in.
1. Go to the MBOSE result websites by clicking here: megresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science) 2022" or "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce) 2022" or "Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2022"
3. Enter your roll number
4. Click on Find Result
5.Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
Candidates whould note that MBOSE HSSLC results of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce, have been declared today on the MBOSE official as well as associate websites.
The results of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) HSSLC Class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exams can also be checked on the mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.
Along with 12th board result, HSSLC 2022, also known as Plus Two, Merit List of Arts stream can also be accessd on megresults.nic.in.
Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) had conducted 12th HSSLC Exams 2022 from March 24 to April 21, 2022 in the offline mode.
In 2020, MBOSE 12th result was declared on July 09. Kaustab Choudhury, Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty, and Al Amin Miah had resepctively bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) 12th HSSLC 2020 Science stream.
In 2019, Meghalaya has recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.28 in Arts, 79.24 in Commerce and 73.80 in Science stream.
In 2021, all 12th exams were cancelled due to the pandemic and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
