UPSC Civil Services: Jamia Millia invites applications for free coaching

New Delhi: Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, the residential coaching academy at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and women who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam 2022-23.
The selection of the candidates for Free Coaching will be held through a Written Test and Essay which is scheduled to be held on July 02, 2022.
The exam will be held in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram in Kerala.
The written test will be followed by personal interview. The result and final list of those selected will be published on the Jamia official website.
The written test would comprise General Studies and CSAT (Objective Type) on UPSC model, and Essay Writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate's ability to express themselves in an organized and structured manner. The duration of the test will be two hours.
Application forms may be downloaded from Jamia's website or collected from the office of the Centre for Coaching & Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia on all working days. The completed application in all respect has to be submitted latest by June 15, 2022.
The Residential Coaching Academy is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.
"RCA provides free coaching and training to underprivileged students with its round-the-clock library facility and an ecosystem which is one of the best in the country for aspirants of the civil services and other competitive examinations," Jamia Millia Islamia said.
Scholarship to 20% admitted students @ 2000/- per month will be provided on means-cum-merit-basis. The centre also offers Library Facilities and offers coaching in General Studies and in optional papers in History, Public Administration, Geography, Sociology, and Urdu.
For more information, interested students contact 011-26985492, 26981717 (Extn.4271, 4272 & 4274) or visit University's website: www.jmi.ac.in.
