NEET MDS (2022) Result, Rank, Cut-off Score published

NEET MDS Result 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared Friday May 27, 2022 the result and rank of NEET MDS 2022 on its official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on "Result declaration of NEET MDS - 2022" in the Public Notice section of the Home Page.
3. On the PDF file, click on the link marked with text "Click here to view the result of NEET MDS 2022".
4. 136 pages NEET MDS result file in PDF will open.
5. Check your name, score and rank.
1. Click here to go to the official website: natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on "Result declaration of NEET MDS - 2022" in the Public Notice section of the Home Page.
3. On the PDF file, click on the link marked with text "Click here to view the result of NEET MDS 2022".
4. 136 pages NEET MDS result file in PDF will open.
5. Check your name, score and rank.
Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET MDS can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in from June 02, 2022.
In accordance with the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to MDS course as mentioned in the information Bulletin for NEET MDS 2022, the cut off scores for various categories are as follows:
"Each and every question in NEET-MDS 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys", the board said.
"As per inputs from the faculty members, 1 question was found to be technically incorrect in the question paper of NEET-MDS 2022. Full marks have been awarded to all the candidates who appeared in the exam for this question, irrespective of the fact whether this question has been answered or not attempted by the candidates", it added.
"The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy", it said.
"Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin", it added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.