Protests across Pakistan, condemnation, blame game after attack on Imran Khan

Islamabad: Protests erupted in multiple cities across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured in a gun attack during PTIs long march in Gujranwala, media reports said on Thursday.
Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party's long march, ARY News reported.
Following the gun attack, protests erupted in different cities across the country against the assassination attempt on Khan during the long march, the report said.
PTI workers started demonstrations in 17 localities in Karachi against the gun attack on Khan's container. The outrageous party workers blocked roads in north Karachi's Power House Chowrangi, whereas a large number of PTI supporters lodged a protest on Korangi Road.
Police contingents rushed to the protest venues and started negotiations with the protesters to clear the roads. Huge traffic jams were witnessed in different areas as protests broke out on many arterial roads in Karachi.
The PTI workers also held a protest demonstration at Lahore's Liberty Chowk. Another protest was organised at Murree Road.
In Faisalabad, a large number of protesters gathered outside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's residence.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam, former stars Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Mohammad Hafeez led the country's cricket fraternity in condemning the attack on Imran Khan former Prime Minister who is also a cricket legend.
Pakistan's former and current cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the attack and prayed for the wellbeing of the former Pakistan captain, who was known for encouraging and promoting young players, picking them literally from the streets and making them international stars.
Current Pakistan captain Babar Azam said in a tweet:
"Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen."
Other current and former Pakistan cricketers joined him in condemning the attack.
"Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. I strongly condemn the attack," wrote former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter. He also released a video message to express his views on the incident. In the message, he said such incidents should end as hearts were not strong enough to listen to such news now.
Wasim Akram, one of the players groomed by Imran Khan, said he was deeply disturbed by the incident in Wazirabad.
"Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers are with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," wrote Akram in his social media post.
Another cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez prayed for Imran's safety and speedy recovery.
"Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen (Praying hands emoji)," tweeted cricketer Mohammad Hafeez.
"The Dangerous game of bloodbath is on in Pakistani politics.. Allah Reham #ImranKhanInjured, #PakistaniPolitics," wrote former player Faisal Iqbal in his tweet.
Spinner Saeed Ajmal wrote in his tweet,"Strongly condemn the Attack on @ImranKhanPTI May he Get well soon."
Saudi Arabia, one of the closest allies of Pakistan, too has condemned the attack on Imran Khan.
“The Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces the attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan", Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“The Kingdom affirms its stand with Pakistan and its people in the face of all that threatens its security, stability and development process", it added.
Canada too has condemned the attack on Imran Khan and PTI supporters.
"The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable", Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said.
"I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today", he said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while condemning the firing incident in Gujranwala directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) long march in Gujranwala, killing one and injuring five people, including PTI Chief Imran Khan, media reports said.
According to details, ISPR issued a statement and condemned the attack on PTI long march, and expressed its condolences to the family of the person reported dead amid the firing, ARY News reported.
The institution prays for the speedy recovery of the PTI leader and all other injured, it said.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said on Thursday that party Chairman Imran Khan suspects three people -- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer -- were behind the assassination attempt on him, according to a media report.
"Imran Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him," Umar said in a video statement alongside party leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, Geo News reported.
Umar, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people - the premier, the minister, and the senior military officer - should be removed from their office, the report said.
The PTI leader added that Khan has warned that if these officials are not removed from their office, the party would hold countrywide protests as Pakistan cannot run in this manner anymore.
"If the demands are not met, all the party workers are awaiting Khan's call, and when he does give that call, protests will take place across the country," Umar said.
As people ran helter-skelter after a man opened fire on the container carrying the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), injuring party Chairman Imran Khan, in Gujranwala on Thursday, the former Pakistan Prime Minister brushed aside the injury, stood on his two feet and waved to the crowd with a big smile on his face, media reports said.
While initial images showed he had to be carried by guards and other supporters off the container near the Allahawala roundabout, he later dusted himself off and stood up on his two feet, Samaa TV reported.
A video recorded by a member of the crowd showed that while being shifted to a smaller vehicle for transfer to a hospital in Lahore, Khan stood on his two feet.
Soon after the firing incident, Khan stood on the doorway of the container and punched his fist in the air, Samaa TV reported.
Khan was then lowered carefully into the waiting vehicle, which was parked next to the container.
