Meet Isudan Gadhvi - AAP's CM face in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudan Gadhvi, a journalist-turned-politician, as the party's Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.
Kejriwal said that the people of Gujarat have selected Gadhvi as the CM face.
"The party had received 16,48,000 responses to select the CM face. Of them 73 per cent responders selected Isudan Gadhvi as the CM face," Kejriwal said here on Friday.
Kejriwal said:
"Today AAP is not announcing the party's CM face but it is announcing the next Chief Minister of Gujarat. He said there is a wave in favour of AAP and also said that all opinion polls will be proved wrong when the Gujarat Assembly poll results are out."
"Today AAP is not announcing the party's CM face but it is announcing the next Chief Minister of Gujarat. He said there is a wave in favour of AAP and also said that all opinion polls will be proved wrong when the Gujarat Assembly poll results are out."
In support of his claims, Kejriwal said:
"In the past when AAP contested Delhi Assembly elections for the first time, no opinion poll was giving a single seat to AAP. But, the party won 28 seats and formed the government.
"In Punjab, the AAP has proved opinion polls wrong. Even in Gujarat, the opinion polls are going to prove wrong this time."
"In the past when AAP contested Delhi Assembly elections for the first time, no opinion poll was giving a single seat to AAP. But, the party won 28 seats and formed the government.
"In Punjab, the AAP has proved opinion polls wrong. Even in Gujarat, the opinion polls are going to prove wrong this time."
Isudan Gadhvi was a journalist and TV anchor. He has served as editor of one of the leading and popular Gujarati news channels. Having ambitions of becoming a politician, he joined the AAP.
Sources in the AAP say he was selected by the party's national leaders because they were looking for a public face, his prime time programme was garnering good TRPs and he had a good number of followers on social media pages.
The Gadhvi community has a negligible presence in the state's vote share, and dominates merely on one or two assembly seats.
Isudan Gadhvi is elated after Kejriwal announced his name as the party's CM face in Gujarat.
“A humble farmer's son like me has been given such a huge responsibility in Arvind Kejriwal's politics,” Gadhvi said in an emotional speech after the announcement.
“I will try to do the best I can. God has given me everything. Now I want to give my fellow Gujaratis everything they need…I will serve the people until my last breath.”
Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases. While polling for the first phase will be held on December 01, voting for the second phase will be on December 05, 2022.
Counting of votes will be done on December 08, 2022 and results will be announced on the same day.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.