Shiv Sena (Taksali) Chief Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiv Sena (Taksali) Chief Sudhir Suri was shot dead Friday afternoon outside a temple in Amritsar, Punjab.
The incident took place when Shiv Sena leaders were protesting against the temple authorities. This is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh confirmed his death.
"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir during an agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died," the Commissioner of Police told the media.
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leaders were protesting against the temple authorities alleging broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises.
During the protest, some people shot at Suri while he was talking to a police official. While some of his supporters tended to him, others were seen firing shots in the air.
CCTV showed the presence of police on the spot at the time of the incident. Eyewitnesses shared the details of how the incident occurred.
According to police, five shots were fired at Suri after which he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The police have arrested the attacker.
As per local media, the crowd apprehended the suspected attacker and handed him over to the police. The suspected attacker has been identified as Sandeep Singh.
Sudhir Suri was in July 2022 arrested over a viral video clip allegedly denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.