500% spike in burn cases in Gujarat, 201 fire calls in Delhi on Diwali

Ahmedabad: The Emergency Medical Services data on Tuesday stated that there was a 500 per cent spike in the burn cases across Gujarat on Diwali and the physical assault incidents witnessed an increase of 112 per cent.
According to the medical services data analysis, Gujarat reports an average six burn cases, but on Monday (Diwali day) 30 calls were received. It is a 500 per cent jump from the normal days.
At least eight burn cases were reported from Ahmedabad, which was the highest on the day in the state.
The press release issued by the services also noted that the physical assault cases were 257, which is 112 per cent higher than the normal day case number of at least 121.
On Diwali day, 188 persons fell from different heights, which was also an 8.05 per cent increase. At least 42 persons fell from buildings in Ahmedabad city and 24 in Surat.
There was 200 per cent increase in sexual assault cases. Nine women faced sexual assault on the Diwali day, as against three per day usually reported.
There was a drop in the drowning cases, electrocution, and crush injuries. But, injury due to animal attacks increased by 18 per cent from 16 cases to 19 cases.
Meanwhile, in Delhi despite the government imposing a blanket ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, over 200 emergencies and fire related calls were received by the fire department on Diwali day.
Officials said that only nine calls were related to the fire, caused due to firecrackers.
"A total of 201 calls related to fire instances were received from across the city by the brigade on Diwali," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
"Many fires resulted from lighting diyas and a large number of instances were of garbage catching fire, probably because firecrackers fell on them," said another fire official.
According to data, in 2021 there were 152 fire related calls received by the department. In 2020, a total of 205 calls were received while in 2019 the department got 245 calls related to fire instances.
On Monday, the biggest fire was reported in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Two firemen were injured while four people were rescued after the fire that broke out in a factory in the area on Diwali evening. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
The fire official said that a fire call was received from Gandhi Nagar area at around 6.50 p.m. in a factory at gali number 12, Raghubar Pura-2 following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
In another incident, fire broke out at a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. "We received information regarding the ablaze at 8.50 p.m. following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said a fire department official.
This year's Diwali saw nearly 2,900 personnel of the fire department deployed across the national capital and additional fire stations were also set up.
