Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling Starts - Direct Link

Gujarat 2022 NEET UG Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) Gujarat has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Counselling.
According to the medical admission schedule 2022 released by ACPUGMEC, option filling started on Saturday October 22 at 05:30 pm. The last date of choice filling is till 10:30 am on October 28, 2022.
ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by candidates on at 02:00 pm on October 28, 2022, candidates should note.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org.
2. Under Online Services, click on Candidate Registration/Log in.
3. Log-in using User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN
4. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.
"Online allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit cum choice in institutes permitted by concerned council", ACPUGMEC said.
"Candidates are instructed to fill all the available choices irrespective of institute’s status (permitted /recognized) so that during the process of allotment if any institute get permission you can get admission in that seat", it added.
Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat has not fixed Seat Allotment date as of now. It will however release the allotment result ay time after October 28, 2022.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on October 19, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from October 03, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 13, 2022.
