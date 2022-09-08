KEAM Engineering Rank List 2022 out, Allotment starts on Sept 13

KEAM 2022: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List of Engineering stream.
While releasing the KEAM Engineering Rank List, CEE Kerala also said the allotment of seats will start on September 13, 2022.
"The rank list for admission to Engineering Course 2022 is published. The rank details are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in", CEE Kerala said.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2022 result on August 04, 2022. The rank list of students on the other hand has been published on September 06, 2022.
“For the preparation of Engineering Rank List, equal weightage was given to the marks obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering (Paper I & Paper II put together) and the grade/marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the Second year of the Qualifying Examination (Plus Two or equivalent), after effecting the standardization procedure as described in the Prospectus for KEAM 2022”, CEE Kerala said.
Marks obtained by the candidate in the Engineering Entrance Examination (Paper I & Paper II put together) is computed out of 300 and added to the total standardized marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/ Biotechnology/Biology as the case may be in the final year of the Qualifying Examination computed out of 300, both corrected to 4 places of decimals.
The rank list for Engineering Courses is then prepared based on the total marks obtained out of 600, computed as above.
The results of some of the candidates in the above Rank list have been withheld due to the defects in their application or due to other reasons. The results of such candidates will be released as and when the reasons for withholding their results are cleared.
CEE Kerala further said that the admission counselling and allotment for Engineering Courses will start on September 13, 2022.
“The process of allotment for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be commenced on 13.09.2022”, it said.
Candidates who appeared for KEAM Pharmacy and KEAM Architecture should note that their rank lists have not yet been released.
“The rank lists for admission to Architecture and Pharmacy courses and the category/community-wise lists based on the rank lists will be published in due course.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
