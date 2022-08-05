KEAM 2022 result declared; Check your score here

KEAM 2022 Result: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has released the result of Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy courses (KEAM 2022) on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates can check KEAM 2022 result and score now. KEAM rank list and topper details will be published later.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 candidates portal.
3. Log in using Application number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the menu item Result to check your KEAM score and KEAM 2022 Rank.
Along with the KEAM result, CEE Kerala has also published the Final Answer Key.
"The score of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents to
correct the defects in their application for KEAM 2022 or for some other reasons have been withheld", CEE Kerala said.
The CEE Kerala will release later the Rank List of students who have passed KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy 2022 exam and whose results are published Thursday.
"The rank list for Engineering course shall be prepared by giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in the Entrance examinations for Engineering (Paper I & paper II put together)", CEE Kerala said.
"The rank list for B. Pharm course shall be prepared on the basis of the index mark calculated as per clause 9.7.4(f) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2022 out of the marks obtained in Paper-I (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination", it added.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier made active a link for Profile Verification, and correction if any, for the students who have appeared for KEAM 2022 Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, and Medical and Allied courses.
