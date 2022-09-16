TN Paramedical (Certificate/Diploma) Merit List 2022 Published - Check Here

TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2022: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Friday September 16, 2022 TN Paramedical Provisional Rank List for Admission in various Diploma and Certificate courses.
Tamil Nadu Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Merit List 2022, also called as Rank List, in PDF and having 250 pages has been released today on the official website.
The list contains the names of 7,494 candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Counselling for Diploma and Certificate courses in the year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Clcik on the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR PARAMEDICAL DIPLOMA and CERTIFICATE COURSES 2022-23 in the Notifications area of the home page.
4. TN Paramedical Medical Diploma and Certificate List 2022 in PDF having 250 pages should open in PDF.
5. Check your name and Merit List status.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee has not released counselling schedule which will be held Rank Wise along with the Rank List (Merit List). It will however release the schedule soon.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses for the year 2022-23 in August, 2022. The last date of application was August 12. It was however later extended till Wednesday August 17, 2022.
TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Diploma and Certificate is held for admission in Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Optometry, Other Paramedical Diploma Courses, Diploma in Medical Record Science, Paramedical Certificate Courses and Multi Purpose Hospital Worker and other courses. The complete list of courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.
Candidates can also refer the prospectus for eligibility, fees, list of documents to be uploaded and other admission related queries.
Candidates should note that the date of release of seat allotment, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.
