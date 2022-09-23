TN Paramedical Counselling 2022 Schedule [Degree] Published

TN Paramedical Counselling 2022 Degree: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has released on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the complete counselling schedule of TN Paramedical Admission 2022 in Degree Courses for the year 2022-23.
According to the TN Paramedical Degree Counselling Schedule 2022, the Medical Selection Committee will publish today i.e. Friday September 23, 2022 the Allotment Result of the candidates who come under the Special Category.
The Special Category is for Persons with Disabilities and Children of Ex-Servicemen.
The Seat Allotment Result of the Special Category candidates will be released today. But, they will be able to download allotment letter from tomorrow i.e. Saturday September 24, 2022.
“Admission confirmation and reporting date and time for Special Category candidates is till October 10, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee notification said.
According to the TN Paramedical Degree Counselling Schedule 2022, the Medical Selection Committee will start Registration, Payment of Fees, Choice Filling and Locking from Saturday September 24, 2022 for the General Category candidates. Last date of registration and choice filling is September 27, 2022.
The Medical Selection Committee will publish the Allotment Result (Result of 1-A Round or Round 1) of the candidates who come under the General Category on Wednesday September 28, 2022.
Candidates whose ranks are from GR 001 to GR 11380 and marks from 200 to 170 will be allotted seats in 1-A round.
The candidates who are allotted seats in the First Round of Paramedical Degree Counselling will be able to download allotment letter from September 29, 2022.
“Admission confirmation and reporting date and time for General Category candidates who are allotted seats in 1-A Round is till October 10, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee notification said.
According to the TN Paramedical Degree Counselling Schedule 2022, the Medical Selection Committee will start Registration, Payment of Fees, Choice Filling and Locking from Saturday September 29, 2022 for 1-B Round. Last date of registration and choice filling is October 02, 2022.
Candidates whose ranks are from GR 11381 to GR 28583 and marks from 169.97 to 150.00 will be allotted seats in 1-B round.
The Medical Selection Committee will publish the Allotment List (Result of 1-B Round or Round 2) of the candidates who come under the General Category on October 03, 2022.
The candidates who are allotted seats in the First Round of Paramedical Degree Counselling will be able to download allotment letter from October 03, 2022.
“Admission confirmation and reporting date and time for General Category candidates who are allotted seats in 1-B Round is till October 10, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee notification said.
Candidates should carefully read the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling and locking.
“Seat Matrix for the Paramedical Degree Courses will be available on the official websites”, the medical selection committee said.
“Admission to Paramedical Degrees courses shall be made by the ONLINE COUNSELLING on the basis of rank by applying the rule of reservation”, is said.
TN Medical Selection Committee had published the Merit List, Marks and Rank of the candidates on September 16, 2022.
TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.
The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.